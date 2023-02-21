Night flight timings to be changed for repair work at Lucknow airport

LUCKNOW The timings of several night flights to and from Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport would be changed as its runway is to be repaired. The flight timings are expected to remain affected between February 23 and July 11 as the repair work would be conducted between 9:30 pm and 6 am every day, said the Lucknow airport spokesperson.

“The timings of eight flights would be affected. Passengers would be informed via a message by the airlines. Go Air has cancelled its flights G8- 2619 and 2620 from February 24. IndiGo has changed the timing of its Lucknow-Kolkata flight (6E 6469) from 6 pm to 5 pm. Similarly, the timing of the Lucknow-Bengaluru flight (6E 6354) has been changed from 10:55 pm to 7:50 pm. Also, the timing of the Lucknow-Patna flight (6E 118) has been changed to 8:30 pm instead of earlier 9:50 pm. Further, the timing of Lucknow-Mumbai flight (6E 2245) has been changed from 9:30 pm to 9:15 pm,” said the spokesperson of the Lucknow airport.

The spokesperson added, “The runway would close between 9:30 pm and 6 am from February 23 to July 11. In this view, major airlines have changed the timings of their night flights. A total of eight flights will be affected. Another two have been cancelled. Airlines have sent an alert to their passengers through SMS. At present, the airport hosts 17 night flights. Some have already changed timings.”

