Nihar govt to run and revive 25 sugar mills; orders restart of 2

In line with its poll commitments, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government has decided to run and revive 25 sugar mills. Bihar sugarcane industries minister Sanjay Paswan on Friday said that the reopening of new and old units has started. The Raiyam sugar mill in Darbhanga (X /Nalanda_index)

On Thursday, presiding over the fifth meeting of the State Cooperative Development Committee (SCDC), Bihar chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit passed the order to restart two sugar mills -- Raiyam in Darbhanga and Sakri in Madhubani.

Opening Bihar sugar mills was one of the major poll promises made by both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah during the 2025 assembly polls. Chief minister Nitish Kumar, currently on his Samridhi Yatra in the state, has also emphasised on putting industries in Bihar on track to generate employment for the youth and push the state economy.

Speaking to media persons at Motihari, Paswan, who was on a day-long visit to East Champaran as part of meeting with farmers, said that the Bihar government is looking forward to opening 25 sugar mills across the state, including revival of those lying defunct.

“A proposal in this regard was passed in the very first cabinet meeting of the government. Following this, a high-level committee was constituted under the chairmanship of the chief secretary, with the secretary of the Sugar Industry Department as a member. The committee is working towards the revival of sugar mills, and positive results are expected soon,” ministers for sugarcane industries said.

“The whole idea behind the initiative is aimed at improving farmers’ prospects, ensuring better returns for sugarcane growers and creating jobs for youths,” said the minister.

In Bihar, the revival of a sugar mill was first envisaged and promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2014 general election campaign which turned into political football with mainline opposition parties namely RJD and the Congress targeting Modi for his assurance. However, hopes rekindled after home minister Amit Shah promised the reopening of all closed sugar mills during his Bihar election rallies.

As things stand today, while at least twelve sugar mills are lying defunct, there are around nine operational sugar mills, primarily in regions like West/East Champaran, Gopalganj, and Samastipur.The shut sugar mills include Sakri Sugar Mill in Darbhanga (closed since 1997), Shyam Sugar Mill in Darbhanga (closed since 1994) Motipur Sugar Mill in Muzaffarpur (From 2011) Goraul Sugar Mill in Vaishali (from 1992), Warisaliganj Sugar Mill in Nawada (from 1993), Lohat Sugar Mill in Madhubani, Madhora Sugar Mill in Saran, a British era mill established in 1904, Chanpatia Sugar Mill in East Champaran, Siwan Sugar Mill, Samastipur Sugar Mill and Chakia Sugar Mill in East Champaran. However, the Riga sugar mill in Sitamarhi, which shut its operation in 2020, was restarted in 2024.