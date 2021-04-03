Home / Cities / Others / Nine deaths in Lucknow – maximum in a day this year
others

Nine deaths in Lucknow – maximum in a day this year

LUCKNOW Nine Covid patients in Lucknow succumbed to the infection on Friday – the maximum in a day this year – while 940 fresh cases took the caseload to 87,753
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 12:27 AM IST
HT Image

LUCKNOW Nine Covid patients in Lucknow succumbed to the infection on Friday – the maximum in a day this year – while 940 fresh cases took the caseload to 87,753. The fatality count reached 1,222.

Fresh cases were reported from different areas, including the maximum - 156 from Aliganj, 102 from Alambagh, 104 from Indira Nagar, 90 from Chinhat, 55 from Aishbagh, 37 from Sarojininagar, 45 from Hazratganj, 58 from Gomti Nagar, 51 from Talkatora and 48 from Chowk, as per the health department.

Of the total 87,753 cases, 81,944 have recovered. “The recovery rate in Lucknow is 93.38%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

During the day, the number of patients in home isolation crossed the 3000-mark. At present 3,011 out of the 4,587 active cases were in home isolation. Among those admitted to hospitals, 108 were at Era Medical College. During the day, 74 patients were admitted to hospitals while 115 returned the ambulance opting for home isolation when the ambulance reached to shift them to hospital.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

16 Covid deaths push UP’s fatality count to 8,836

State govt announces fresh curbs amid Covid-19 surge

New quota law applicable from May: Dushyant

Chautala inaugurates flyover on Gurugrgam-Faridabad road, says will boost connectivity

Keeping in view the rising cases, the health department increased sampling. During the past 24 hours, 16,135 Covid samples were collected. This was the maximum number of samples in a day this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP