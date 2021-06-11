Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Nine drug peddlers arrested in Chatra, brown sugar worth 20 lakh seized
others

Nine drug peddlers arrested in Chatra, brown sugar worth 20 lakh seized

Police on Friday arrested nine drug peddlers and seized nearly 300g gram of banned brown sugar worth ₹20 lakh in Chatra district
By Vishal Sharma, Latehar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 09:19 PM IST
HT Image

Police on Friday arrested nine drug peddlers and seized nearly 300g gram of banned brown sugar worth 20 lakh in Chatra district.

Police also recovered 7.74 lakh from their possession.

Chatra superintendent of police (SP) Rishav Kumar Jha on Friday said, “Nine drug peddlers were arrested from different locations following an operation that began on an intelligence input about a man selling brown sugar in Chatra.”

Police said the seized contraband item was estimated to be worth 5 lakh in local market.

Police also seized an SUV, mobile sets and a bike among other things from the possession of those arrested

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

People take part in viral watermelon mustard challenge, share videos

Mama dog brings her favourite toy for her puppies. Viral video is too sweet

Serena Williams' daughter sports mini version of her iconic one-legged catsuit

Delhi Metro’s DDLJ-inspired reply to man wanting to meet girlfriend goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP