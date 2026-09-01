Nine killed in two separate road mishaps in Kasganj and Hapur

Nine people were killed and 22 others injured in two separate road mishaps in Kasganj and Hapur. SUV mangled in accident in Hapur. (HT)

In the first incident, five people were killed and 21 others injured when a mini-truck carrying 26 passengers from Karoli district in Rajasthan collided with a truck near Mohanpura town of Kasganj district at around 4am on Monday. Those injured were heading for the pilgrimage town of Soron for immersion of ashes in the Ganga.

Superintendent of police (SP) Kasganj OP Singh said, among the injured, six were referred to higher health centre in Aligarh for better treatment.

“Three of those in the mini truck died on the spot while 23 injured were moved for treatment. Later, two among the seriously injured died during treatment at Aligarh taking the death toll to 5. The deceased have been identified as Umesh (26) and Nehru (25), and a woman named Prem (50), Reena (35) and Anjali (33),” he said.

According to Singh, the circumstances and inspection of spot indicate that the driver of the mini truck carrying passengers from Karoli district dozed off while driving.

“The 21 injured passengers are still undergoing treatment and their families have been informed,”

he added.

Meanwhile, in yet another tragic incident, four youths were killed and a 17-year-old boy injured after a speeding SUV somersaulted multiple times on the Ganga Expressway in Hapur district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place around midnight when the Delhi-registered SUV, carrying five people from Budaun district, was travelling towards Delhi, according to police.

The maximum speed limit on the Ganga expressway is 120kmph.

The SUV was traveling at around 100 kmph, as per police.

Police said the SUV overturned five to six times before falling by the roadside. The vehicle was severely damaged in the crash, leaving its occupants trapped inside.

On receiving information about the accident, police and Dial-112 personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The occupants were pulled out of the damaged SUV and taken to the Sikheda community health centre for treatment where doctors declared four of the occupants dead, police said.

The deceased were identified as Joginder, 26, Sukhbir, 25, Jaswant, 20, and Ravi, 20.

The fifth occupant, Vishnu, 17, a resident of Palpur, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment, police said.

Simbhaoli Police Station House Officer Arvind Chaudhary said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem examination.

“The cause of the accident is being investigated,” Chaudhary said. Police are examining the circumstances leading to the crash, including the speed of the SUV and other factors that may have contributed to the accident.