Niranjan railway under bridge closes for 100 days

From May 9 onwards, the Niranjan railway under bridge would be closed for traffic for the next 100 days in view of the widening project being undertaken by the North Central Railway (NCR).

The Niranjan railway under bridge in Prayagraj . (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As part of the exercise, a new rail track will also be laid on the bridge, said the railway officials.

While the initiative is expected to help in smoother and faster running of trains, the project will also stop all flow of road traffic from the RUB which has for years been the main link between the Civil Lines side of the city and the old city areas of Chowk.

“As agreed by the district magistrate of Prayagraj, both the ways of the railway under bridge No. 38 (Niranjan Bridge) near Suraj Kund Police outpost will remain closed temporarily from May 9 for 100 days. The block would come into effect from midnight of May 8 itself,” said NCR PRO Amit Malaviya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the traffic block, commuters would not be able to use both the lanes passing under the Niranjan bridge for the next 100 days.

The closure of the route is expected to significantly increase the load of traffic on the alternate routes between Civil Lines and the old city areas with the bulk of it being diverted to the Allahabad high court-Pani-ki-Tanki flyover and Rambagh flyover.

However, even when there were three routes to connect old city areas with Civil Lines, traffic jams were a routine thing on them and as a result the next over three months are expected to be a challenge for a bulk of Sangam city residents, especially during the time the schools get over in the afternoon and the when the offices close for the day in the evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In view of the block requested by the railways, the traffic police have also made preparations at its end. They have implemented traffic diversion from Civil Lines fire brigade intersection itself. From here the road leading to the Power House would be closed. Only those people would be allowed to go beyond the point if they are residents of the surrounding area. Similarly, traffic would be stopped from Jhonstonganj intersection. Vehicles going from the intersection towards Niranjan Cinema Hall would be diverted towards Prayagraj Junction Station via Leader Road or towards Rambagh via Zero Road.

The traffic police department has deputed 24 traffic policemen and home guards on duty, including eight traffic sub inspectors or TSIs, to handle traffic arrangements and enforce diversion. This includes 10 traffic personnel including four TSI deployed at Fire Brigade intersection and Jhonstonganj intersection. Apart from this, four TSI and 12 policemen and home guards have been stationed on duty under the Allahabad high court flyover and to handle the traffic of Rambagh flyover and Rambagh intersection. The traffic policemen have also been stationed at Zero Road, Leader Road and Junction station crossroads to ensure smooth flow of traffic, officials shared.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Railways on its part have prepared a detailed plan for the widening of Niranjan RUB. The width of this bridge is to be increased by about 12.7 metres.

At present there are five railway lines over the bridge. After laying one more rail track, its number will increase to six. The rail track has been doubled from Jhunsi to Prayagraj Junction. Now pillars will be constructed and RCC girders will be installed on the bridge.

There are two lines for the trains of Rambagh-Varanasi line, but there is only one rail line at present at the bridge. Trains get delayed due to this. Another line of NER ie North Eastern Railway will now be laid from this bridge.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similarly, there is a shunting net on the RUB on the rail line of Northern Railway ie NR, connecting Prayag with Lucknow which too poses a challenge for the railway officials. But with the new line laid, NR route trains will be able to easily pass through the bridge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON