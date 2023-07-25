Large section of Pasmanda Muslims will support NDA in 2024: Sanjay Nishad

LUCKNOW Nishad Party chief Dr Sanjay Nishad has expressed confidence that a large section of Pasmanda Muslims will support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The party chief added that he has been working extensively to win the support of the Pasmanda community and has also written a book detailing their condition.

Dr Sanjay Nishad (Deepak Kumar)

“During our meetings in Muslim-dominated areas, we are highlighting that the Pasmanda community was forcibly converted to Islam by ruling Islamic dynasties. Members of the Nishad community, who used to weave fishing nets, were referred to as ‘jullahas’ (weavers) after their conversion to Islam. Now, the Nishad Party has opened its door to the Pasmanda community,” he said.

The party chief added, “I am also working on the ‘ghar wapsi’ of the Christian community settled in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The Christians settled in these areas were from the Nishad community and practiced Hindu rituals. Due to our efforts, several Christian members have started worshipping Nishadraj and following Hindu rituals. Besides, in our meetings held in the southern states, I tell them how their ancestors were forcibly converted to Islam. I also invited them to the Nishadraj Fort in Prayagraj to enlighten them about the Hindu culture and how under the threat of the Muslim rulers, their ancestors converted to Islam. “

Nishad further said, “I am in contact with Pasmanda Muslim leaders since the launch of the All India Backward and Minorities Welfare Mission. I worked with politician-social reformer Kanshi Ram but after his death, I did not join any political party. I continued to work as a social activist to create awareness among the deprived community. After social awakening, we worked for the political empowerment of the community.”

Sharing his mission, Nishad said, “My aim is to convert the social energy of the people into political energy. The Nishad Party will focus on Muslim-dominated seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The Nishad Party-BJP alliance will win on a majority of the seats.”

‘Political godfather of fishermen’

In a programme organised in Puducherry in 2021, Sanjay Nishad had said, “I was felicitated as the ‘political godfather of fishermen’ due to the social work I did during the Covid pandemic. I am the leader of the weaker section. I am working to unite deprived communities while fighting for social justice.”

