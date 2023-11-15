Nishad Party failed to meet the community’s expectations, says Jai Prakash Nishad

The tussle among Nishad community leaders intensified on Wednesday, with over a hundred members of the Nishad Army extending their support to BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Jai Prakash Nishad.

Jai Prakash Nishad (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to the media, Jai Prakash Nishad criticised Dr Sanjay Nishad, the founder of the Nishad Samaj Party and a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

Jai Parkash Nishad blamed Dr Sanjay Nishad for promoting his family members in politics instead of advocating the strong demand of the community for Schedule Caste (SC) status and reservation. He mentioned that the youths of the community had realised the truth about the Nishad Samaj Party, leading them to direct their support to chief minister Yogi Adityanath and prime minister Narendra Modi, bypassing any party in the middle.

Continuing his remarks, Jaiprakash Nishad stated that, despite registering victory in over 12 UP assembly seats through an alliance with the BJP, the Nishad Samaj Party failed in its objectives to mount pressure. He assured Nishad Army workers that he would personally present the case for SC status to Yogi Adityanath and Narendra Modi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!