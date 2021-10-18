Nitish demands action; BJP wants Indo-Pak T20 match to be cancelled

PATNA

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said he was “saddened” over the killing of people from the state in Kashmir and demanded immediate action.

Talking to reporters, Kumar said, “I am deeply saddened by the incident in Jammu. As soon as the information came, we talked among ourselves (ministers) and to the officials in Kashmir also. The government is worried about the Biharis being killed there,” he said.

“I spoke to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on phone and said it seems people from outside the state working there are being targeted. This time, people from Bihar have been killed. This is a matter of concern for us. He assured us that the administration was monitoring the situation and promised to provide security to them,” said the CM.

“Any citizen is free to work in any part of the country. Nobody has the right to give ultimatum to anybody. Country is one and J&K is also part of the country,” he said and promised all possible help to families of the deceased. “State officials are in touch with their counterparts in Jammu and Kashmir and their bodies will be brought to their respective villages,” he said.

Bihar police chief also spoke to J&K’s chief secretary and director general of police and made a request to ensure deployment of police teams and patrolling in the areas where people of Bihar reside and work in J&K, a tweet by ANI said.

Bihar’s deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad, whose party BJP is part of the ruling alliance in the state, demanded cancellation of Indo-Pak T20 World Cup match. “I think such things (India vs Pak match in upcoming ICC T20 World Cup) should be halted so that Pakistan gets a message that if they keep supporting terrorism, India will not stand by them on any matter,” he said.

Earlier, union minister Giriraj Singh, who is from Bihar, said, “The match between India and Pakistan in the coming days needs to be given another thought in the wake of the attacks happening on Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir. The relations are not good right now.”

Leader of opposition in the state, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, targeted Nitish Kumar’s government over the compensation amount announced earlier. “Bihar government gives ₹4 lakh for death due to snakebite but just ₹2 lakh to Bihari workers who have gone out for livelihood and were killed by terrorists. Amazing!” he tweeted in Hindi.