others

Nitish returns to Patna after cataract surgery in Delhi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 10:14 PM IST
HT Image

Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday returned to Patna after successful cataract surgery on both his eyes at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

“The cataract removal surgery on both my eyes was successful and everything is fine,” Kumar told reporters at the airport on his arrival from Delhi.

The chief minister has been advised by his doctors to follow certain medical protocols after the surgery, including wearing sunglasses to avoid sunlight, a senior official at the CMO said.

He can resume his normal work after four-five days, the official said.

Kumar had reached Delhi on June 22 amid speculation that he might meet the BJP top brass to seek a decent share in the Union cabinet during its next expansion but soon after landing at the airport, the chief minister said he had come on a personal visit for his eye treatment.

PTI

