Nitish transfers over ₹100 crore as agriculture input grant to 200,000 farmers for covering crop damages

PATNA Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha transfer the Agricultural Input Subsidy Scheme grant through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system to support cultivators whose crops were damaged by heavy rainfall, flooding and Cyclone Motha in 2025, at 1, Anne Marg in Patna on Saturday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday transferred over ₹100 crore to two lakh farmers as agriculture input grant to cover costs of crop damages caused during the floods in several districts because of heavy rains and cyclone Montha last year.

The CM transferred the funds to the bank accounts of farmers through direct benefit transfer( DBT) at an event organised at his official residence. The event was attended by deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, agriculture minister Ram Kripal Yadav and other senior officers.

At least 13 districts including Begusarai, Bhojpur, Darbhanga, Gayaji, Kishanganj and other districts in north Bihar were affected by the floods and cyclone Montha leading to crop damages to farmers in 493 gram panchayats of 53 blocks. Two lakh farmers were identified for getting the grants to cover up for the huge crop losses after field verification, officials said. In total ₹113 crore has been transferred to identified farmers through DBT today, officials said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister on Saturday directed officials to install barricades, foot over-bridges and underpasses, and mark zebra crossings in crowded urban areas and rural parts to make roads safer for pedestrians.

Instructions have also been issued to identify accident-prone zones, based on the occurrence of a certain number of mishaps involving fatalities and grievous injuries, in the rural and urban areas of the state and to also install CCTV cameras so that an assessment can be made and a reduction in road accidents can be achieved.

The CM, in an X post, said, “The state government has taken several important decisions for the dignity (of pedestrians) and convenience of citizens walking on the roads. The transport department has been directed to take measures, including installation of zebra crossings, barricades, foot over-bridges, and underpasses in crowded urban areas and rural areas at the earliest.” Instructions have been given to mark zebra crossings at the identified places for the convenience of people walking on the roads.

The department has also been directed to construct foot over-bridges/escalators and underpasses at the identified places for the convenience of pedestrians, the CM added.

The decision has been taken as part of the state government’s ‘Saat Nischay-3’ initiative. The objective of the “7-Resolves” (Saat Nischay-3) is “Sabka Samman-Jeevan Aasaan” (ease of living) to reduce the difficulties in the lives of all citizens of the state, the CM said.

( with inputs from agencies)