NMCH doctors strike work for 2nd time in 12 hours

Barely 12 hours after returning to work, junior doctors at Patna’s Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) again went on strike after two of the doctors were allegedly manhandled at the ENT ward by the attendants of patients on Friday afternoon.

Earlier on Thursday night, the doctors boycotted Covid duties after they were allegedly attacked by attendants following the death of a patient at the hospital. The incident took place around 11 pm.

“Junior doctors have gone on strike after joining duty at 11 am on Friday as they were at the receiving end of attendants’ anger again. The Patna district administration is not providing adequate security to prevent such incidents,” NMCH superintendent Dr Binod Kumar Singh alleged.

Junior Doctor’s Association president Ramchandra Kumar said they would continue to boycott work till proper security arrangements are made on rge campus.

The attendants allegedly ransacked the hospital premises as well as ICU of the Covid hospital, a dedicated unit of NMCH, on Thursday night in which some junior doctors received minor injuries.

Association president Kumar said it all began when a woman from Buxar district, admitted on April 11, died during the treatment. Her attendants were informed about her critical condition and two of them were allowed into the hospital. When the doctor declared her death, the attendants allegedly attacked the junior doctors there. It remained unclear whether there was any argument before the assault.

“The attendants attacked the doctors plastic chairs and iron stool. They also tore curtains and damaged trollies,” said an eyewitness.

On getting information, the hospital superintendent, deputy superintendent Dr Saroj Kumar and other officials reached the spot and tried to pacify the doctors. One of the attendants who had indulged in violence was detained by the police.

On the other hand, attendants alleged the woman died due to negligence of doctors.

A senior official of health department said the government would take all steps to ensure doctors’ security and urged them to return to work immediately.

Meanwhile, Patna district magistrate Dr Chandrasekhar Singh asked senior superintendent of police Upendra Sharma to deploy at least 60 police persons in the premises of NMCH, where 371 Covid patients are currently being treated.

