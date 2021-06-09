Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No breakthrough yet in Madrassa blast
No breakthrough yet in Madrassa blast

Patna Police are yet to make any headway in their probe into the blast at a madrassa in Bihar’s Banka district on Tuesday which killed a cleric and blew a a portion of the building
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 09:36 PM IST
Patna

Police are yet to make any headway in their probe into the blast at a madrassa in Bihar’s Banka district on Tuesday which killed a cleric and blew a a portion of the building.

The autopsy report of the deceased cleric mentions splinter injuries and bone fracture at five places, the police said, adding that a team Bihar’s anti-terrorism squad (ATS) inspected the spot on Wednesday.

Police said an FIR (first information report) has been lodged against unidentified persons in the case and focus of the investigation was the cleric, who is said to have been a frequent visitor to Uttar Pradesh.

“The four persons who were taking the injured Imam in a car to some place for treatment could give us clues about the what exactly happened. The last location of Imam’s mobile phone was in village Faga under Baunsi Bamdhuakurawa police station after which it was switched off,” said an police officer.

