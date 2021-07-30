No clarity on easing of curbs in Pune leaves traders, residents confused

PUNE Mixed statements by governing ministers of the MVA government on relaxations of Covid norms in Pune left residents and business operators in the city in a state of confusion on Friday.

After chairing the weekly Covid review meeting, home minister Dilip Walse-Patil said that though relaxations in Pune are “not allowed” by the public health department, the chief minister and the deputy chief minister would take a call on this matter.

However, speaking prior to the Covid review meeting, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar claimed that as per the new “unlock policy”, relaxations will only be given to districts where the positivity rate is 1% or less.

On Thursday, health minister Rajesh Tope had announced proposed unlock measures for 25 districts, where the Covid positivity rate is less than the state average.

He had specified that Pune is among 11 districts where level 3 restrictions would not be eased.

“Relaxations will be given to the areas where the positivity rate has dropped to around 1%. At the last meeting, we discussed the possibility of increasing the timings of business operations till 8 pm. The CM is positive about this. Currently, on Saturday and Sunday everything is closed. We considered giving some relaxations on Saturday. Following Covid norms is very essential,” said Ajit Pawar in Pune on Friday.

“Health minister declared that the level 3 curbs in 11 districts would remain the same. Pune is also one of them. However, deputy CM Ajit Pawar has spoken to the CM about allowing some relaxations in Pune. The decision is expected in the next two days. Decisions regarding the changes in shop timings could also be taken,” said Dilip Walse-Patil in Pune on Friday.

The positivity rate in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), for the duration of July 22-July 28 was recorded at 3.37%. Earlier, when the state government had announced the five-level restriction plan, the three administrative units in the district had different levels of restrictions based positivity rates and oxygen-bed occupancy.

Initially, PMC and PCMC were under level 3 restrictions and level 4 was imposed in the rural parts.

Carrot on a stick for business ops in Pune

Since Ajit Pawar hinted at relaxations last week, traders and business operators were looking forward to a concrete decision this week. Instead, the statements by leaders have created confusion.

“Shop owners have become restless now. They are angry. We are conducting a district-level meeting of all the trader associations on Friday evening. It has become impossible to plan a reopening in such uncertainty,” said Mahendra Pitaliya, secretary, Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FTAP).

The uncertainty of the decision has created a problem for hoteliers, who were hoping for extended timings from August 1.

“We had met the deputy chief minister and had requested him to make a decision. He had assured us that a positive decision would be made. So many restaurant owners started to prepare for the extended operations from August 1. Many called in extra staff from their hometowns. Now again, there is no clarity.. The positivity rate in Pune has dropped below 4%. So what is the problem now?” said Ganesh Shetty, president Hoteliers Association of Pune.