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No clear trigger in recent Dudhwa elephant attack

A camp elephant at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve fatally attacked its handler, raising concerns as no clear cause for the aggression has been identified.

Published on: May 02, 2026 04:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri
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A day after a camp elephant at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve fatally attacked its handler, forest officials and wildlife experts are still searching for answers, with no clear trigger in sight.

The elephant was neither in ‘musth’ nor was there any sign of agression observed in him earlier. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE ONLY)

Vinayak, a 13-year-old elephant, had on Wednesday suddenly charged at his handler, Ram Vilas, while being led for a routine bath after patrolling in the rhino area of the south Sonaripur range. The handler later succumbed to his injuries.

What has unsettled authorities is the absence of any obvious cause. Officials said the elephant was neither in musth (heat) nor had it shown prior signs of aggression. Soon after the attack, Vinayak was reported to have returned to a calm state, deepening the mystery around the sudden outburst.

The elephant was neither in ‘musth’ nor was there any sign of agression observed in him earlier, field director H. Rajamohan told HT on Wednesday.

“It is unusual, but not entirely inexplicable,” said Ramesh Pandey, additional director general (Wildlife). He noted that even well-acquainted captive elephants can turn aggressive under stress or due to subtle behavioural triggers that may not be immediately visible.

 
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