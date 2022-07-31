Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / No Covid death after 4 days, but Chandigarh tricity’s active cases cross 2,000

No Covid death after 4 days, but Chandigarh tricity’s active cases cross 2,000

others
Published on Jul 31, 2022 02:32 AM IST
Chandigarh tricity’s active cases rose to 2,031 on Saturday, highest since 2,397 positive patients on February 9
As many as 157 people tested positive in Chandigarh on Saturday. (AP)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

The tricity recorded no Covid-related death on Saturday after losing five residents over the past four days.

However, its active caseload once again crossed the 2,000 mark after over five months, as 350 people tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

Chandigarh alone logged 157 cases. Another 110 people were found infected in Panchkula and 83 in Mohali.

This took tricity’s active cases to 2,031, highest since 2,397 positive patients on February 9.

Chandigarh tricity’s active caseload once again crossed the 2,000 mark after over five months. (HT)

At 891, Chandigarh has the highest number of patients who are still infected with Covid, followed by Mohali with 714 and Panchkula with 426.

RELATED STORIES

Panchkula’s daily positivity rate climbed further to 18.3%, while in both Chandigarh and Mohali, 9% of the total people tested turned out to be positive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP