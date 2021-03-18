‘No Covid deaths in Prayagraj in over 5 weeks’

Despite the recent spike in corona cases in different parts of the country, Sangam city has not reported any deaths due to Covid-19 infection in the past over 35 days.

Giving this information, district surveillance officer Dr Rahul Singh said the analysis of Prayagraj Covid-19 statistics revealed that the percentage of people who tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 infection was merely 2.58 per cent right since outbreak of the pandemic.

Chief medical officer, Prayagraj, Dr Prabhakar Rai said statistics also reveal that the death percentage among Covid-19 positive patients in the district was 1.39 per cent. Moreover, around 99.90 per cent of patients have recovered from the infection through home isolation method itself.

However, the infection rate reported in March 2021 so far has been mere 0.15 per cent of the total samples collected in the past fortnight of this month, inform district health officials.

After analysing the records, officials of the district health department claim to have collected a total of 11,35,335 samples for Covid-19 tests and 29,394 of these testing positive for Covid-19 infection in the past one year, they say.

Data show that 21,756 patients recovered in home isolation while 7,189 others were discharged after recovery from various Covid hospitals, the CMO added. As many as 48,122 samples were collected for testing including 32,922 samples for antigen test, 13,764 for RT-PCR test and 1,436 for Truenet Covid test since March 1, 2021. Till March 16, 74 of them tested positive. “This means that the infection rate after March 1 till March 16 has been 0.15 per cent,” Dr Rahul Singh added.

Expressing satisfaction over the constant fall in infection levels in the city in the past fortnight, Dr Singh appealed to locals to maintain social distancing and use of facemask and sanitisers.