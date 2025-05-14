No customers, Ayodhya chopper ride stalled

The helicopter tour of Ayodhya, providing an aerial view of the temple town and the Ram temple, has been called off again, due to a lack of customers. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

The helicopter service, launched on February 19, only operated for a week.

The reasons behind the service failing were high fares and only eight minutes of flying time, including one minute for take-off and one minute for landing, people in the know of things said.

Om Prakash Singh, a tourism expert of Ayodhya said, “The per round fare is ₹4,130. If a family of four wishes to ride then they have to pay ₹16,520, which is almost half the monthly earning of a common man,” said Singh, adding “the helicopter company must decrease its fare below ₹2,000 and and extend the flight time to 15 minutes only then can they attract tourists.”

Regional tourism officer RP Yadav declined to comment on the matter, stating that the decrease in pilgrims might have affected the service, but he did not have further information.

In the eight-minute aerial tour, six people were accommodated at a time, including the pilot. The ride began with the helicopter taking off from the helipad along the banks of River Saryu. Bookings were only available online, but currently, the helicopter remains on the helipad as there are no pilgrims.

Mahant Ramdas of Kartaliya Ashram stated that starting tourism services without proper groundwork is not appropriate. A geographical study of Ayodhya was needed, along with understanding the local environment. Besides, the fare for the eight-minute aerial tour was too high. Ordinary pilgrims cannot afford such a fare, leading to the service failing, he said.

In March, 2023, a helicopter service was launched in Ayodhya, which had to be shut down within a few days. This service also offered an eight-minute aerial view of Ayodhya to pilgrims, with each pilgrim required to pay ₹3,000. Initially started as a 15-day trial, the company withdrew after just 11 days.

Few takers for cruise service too

The cruise service in the temple town has also failed to attract tourists.

Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh had inaugurated the Jatayu cruise service on September 8, 2023. However, the service was discontinued in less than two months. The effort was to offer cruise-like experiences, but it failed to attract tourists. Additionally, the water level of the Sarayu River remains very low from November to April, making cruise operations impossible.

Installation of idols in temples on June 5

The installation of 14 idols in the Ram Temple complex will take place on June 5, with 101 scholars performing the rituals.

On the occasion, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has planned a three-day consecration festival from June 3 to June 5, although rituals will begin on May 30. In all, 101 scholars from Kashi and Ayodhya will conduct the consecration.

The consecration of the 14 idols will occur simultaneously in the Ram Temple complex on Ganga Dussehra (June 5). The consecration sequence will begin with the installation of the Shiva Lingam on May 30, in the Shiv Temple of the precinct.

The ritual will commence with the worship of the sacrificial pavilion, followed by various other ceremonies. During this time, Vedic scholars will chant mantras, recite the Valmiki Ramayana, read the four Vedas, and perform other rituals.

Marble thrones, two feet high, have been crafted for the installation of the deities in their respective temples.

Temples where idols will be installed:

- Six temples in the precinct: Lord Shiva, Sun God, Ganapati, Hanuman, Goddess Bhagwati, Goddess Annapurna

- Seven temples in the Sapt Mandapam: Sage Vashistha, Valmiki, Agastya, Vishwamitra, Ahalya, Shabari, Nishadraj

- Lakshman’s idol in the Sheshavatar Temple