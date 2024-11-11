No ill will against relatives,lotus will bloom in Karhal, says Anujesh Pratap Singh Yadav

Anujesh Pratap Singh Yadav is the BJP’s surprise pick for the Yadav-dominated Karhal assembly seat vacated by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Anujesh Pratap Singh Yadav (HT)

Pitted against Tej Pratap Singh Yadav of the SP, Anujesh is considered a ‘rebel’ from the Saifai family. He is married to the sister of Dharmendra Yadav, Samajwadi Party MP from Azamgarh.

Interacting with HT on the campaign trail, Anujesh is confident of making a dent in the SP’s Yadav vote base and predicts the lotus will bloom for the first time in two decades in Karhal in this Yadav vs Yadav election. Excerpts.

Q: How are you going to make a difference in the assembly constituency where the BJP has never won in the last two decades?

A: Voters are aware now of the benefits of the double engine regime. They are eager to have a BJP representative for their share of development and progress. Other castes, including the Shakyas, second only to Yadavs in Karhal, are also eager to join this bandwagon. Voters are convinced that the nation, state and their constituency can progress with Narendra Modi at the Centre and Yogi Adityanath in state.

Q: Samajwadi Party leaders allege that none was prepared to contest for the BJP, hence it settled for you as the party candidate?

A: Samajwadi Party leaders are worried after I was named the BJP. The entire family is out campaigning for the SP candidate. They are touching the feet of those whom they asked to touch their feet in the past. They are making false propaganda against me. But all know that I have been actively involved with BJP since 2017 and got the ticket on basis of my loyalty to the party.

Q: On what basis do you claim you will change electoral history in Karhal?

A: There is huge discontent amongst voters, specially amongst Yadavs who complain that they are deprived of fair opportunity and all “cream” positions are occupied by one family. Yadavs are confused as to where to go as Samajwadi Party leaders, after Mulayam Singh Yadav, have failed them. I myself hold Mulayam Singh Yadav in high esteem. We had an encouraging response during a rally addressed by the chief minister, which will prove to be a game-changer, shattering the SP’s dominance.

Q: What do you think should be the basis on which voters should support you, other than you being married to a daughter from Mulayam Singh Yadav’s clan?

A: I have a clean image and my own achievements in public life. My mother Urmila Devi was the MLA from Ghiror twice for the SP in Mainpuri. I lost by only 1500 votes from Ghiror when I contested as the SP candidate in 2007. I had been director of a Cooperative Bank in Lucknow and represented the Firozabad zila panchayat as a member five times.

Q: How did you feel when Samajwadi Party general secretary and senior leader Shivpal Yadav broke all family ties with you recently ?

A: No one can end relations in such a manner, particularly Shivpal Yadav who himself broke away from the Samajwadi Party during the lifetime of Netaji (SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav) and floated his own party. Shivpal Yadav did not stop here and filed his nomination from Firozabad against sitting MP and his nephew Akshay Yadav (son of Prof Ram Gopal Yadav), causing his defeat. He now finds fault with me contesting the election against my nephew. I bear no ill will against my relatives but they should also respect their relations.

Q: On what plank are you seeking votes?

A: I am contesting as the BJP candidate. I am seeking votes to endorse the developmental approach of the Narendra Modi regime at the Centre and Yogi Adityanath in the state. Law and order, a major shortcoming during the SP regime, is at its best now. Voters have decided to vote for the BJP.