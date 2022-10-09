No intention of making Hindi alone the national language: Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said there was no intention of making Hindi alone the national language and threatening the identity of regional languages like Kannada.

Rahul Gandhi said this during his interaction with representatives of many educational institutions and teachers.

“There was a discussion with Rahul Gandhi about the identity of Kannada. Then, he said everyone’s mother tongue is important. We respect all languages. Everyone has a right in the Constitution,” said senior leader of the party and former minister Priyank Kharge to reporters while briefing them on the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Therefore, he (Rahul Gandhi) clearly stated that there was no intention of making Hindi alone the national language and threatening the identity of your language (Kannada),” said Kharge, who is also Congress’s state media cell in-charge.

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the party has leaders who are complementing each other knowing that they have to work together if they want to win the polls.

The statement comes amidst rumours of a tussle between Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah who are contenders for the CM post. “As far as our party is concerned, we are not a fascist party. We are a party that believes in conversations, we are a party that believes in discussions and we are perfectly happy to have different viewpoints in the party,” he told a press conference in Mandya on the sidelines of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“However, everybody in the party understands that to win the election, they have to work together, they have to work as a team and that is exactly what is happening and that is exactly what is going to happen,” said Rahul Gandhi flanked by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Asked who would be the chief minister if the Congress wins the elections next year, he said: “Congress has a formidable team in Karnataka with leaders who are complementary to each other and brilliant.”

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and 40 other leaders will vote in the party president’s election at a Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Karnataka’s Bellary on October 17. The day will be a rest day for the Yatra to enable those taking part in it to vote in the election. The PCC delegates of Karnataka will cast their vote in Bengaluru on October 17.

AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the central election authority has decided to set up a polling booth at the campsite in Bellary where all delegates will cast their ballot.