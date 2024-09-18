No reservation in DElEd admissions for non-UP candidates

Uttar Pradesh government has opened the doors of state institutes for candidates from other states for admission in Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course, formerly known as Basic Training Certificate or BTC, this year. (Pic for representation)

However, priority in admission will still be given to candidates from UP, said officials citing government orders. This has been done so that only the candidates from UP can get admission on the free seats of District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs). Not only this, non-UP candidates will also not get benefit of any reservation and all of them will be treated as unreserved or general category aspirants, officials added.

The DElEd is a two-year diploma programme for candidates aspiring to become teachers in primary and upper primary schools. Online applications for admission to over 2.33 lakh seats of DElEd course, mandatory for recruitment of assistant teachers in primary and upper primary schools of the state, is set to start from September 18.

According to the government order of DElEd 2024-25 training issued on September 9 by the state special secretary (basic education) Yatindra Kumar, during the document verification to be done at the time of DElEd admissions, it will be mandatory for the candidates to submit their residence certificate issued by the competent officer of his home district in Uttar Pradesh till the date of admission, otherwise the application form of the candidate will be canceled.

If the seats remain vacant after the first phase, the candidates of other states will be given an opportunity against vacant seats in the second phase, the missive, a copy of which is with HT, makes it clear.

In selecting candidates of Uttar Pradesh, the reservation system will be followed as per norms for candidates of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes as per the State Government’s reservation policy.

In case the candidates of reserved category (OBC/SC/ST/Special Reserved Category) are not available, admission will be done by converting the vacant seats of the said reserved category to unreserved/general category seats. Apart from the candidates of Uttar Pradesh, all the candidates of other states will be considered as belonging to the unreserved category and such candidates will not be entitled to any kind of reservation, the missive says.

Despite the Supreme Court’s order to invalidate BEd course as eligibility in teacher recruitment for government primary schools, 70,100 seats of DElEd had remained vacant last year. Around 3,36,187 candidates applied for admission against 2,33,350 seats including 10,600 seats in 67 DIETs and 2,22,750 seats in 2,974 private colleges of UP last year. However, out of the total applicants, only 1,63,250 candidates took admission. This is the reason that candidates from other states have also been given a chance to pursue DElEd course so that available seats do not remain vacant.