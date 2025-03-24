Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Noida: 3 people make personal video of man for extortion, held

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 24, 2025 09:54 AM IST

The suspects blackmailed him, saying the recording would be put on social media and extorted ₹2,500 via online payment mode while warning him against approaching police

Noida: Three men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly recording a personal video of a 30-year-old man whom they had invited to their room on the pretext of offering employment in the Noida Phase 2 area on Thursday, said police.

The victim agreed on the job offer and following suspects’ instructions, reached the provided address for further details about the job but the suspects forced him to indulge in an unnatural act. (Representational image)
The victim agreed on the job offer and following suspects’ instructions, reached the provided address for further details about the job but the suspects forced him to indulge in an unnatural act. (Representational image)

Police identified the suspects as Sandeep Singh, 22; Vishnu Singh, 22; and Rahul Kumar, 19, all originally from Bulandshahar who reside in the Illahabas area of Phase 2, Noida.

The victim, a Noida resident, filed his police complaint on Saturday, saying: “On Thursday, I was called from an unidentified mobile number, and was offered a job. Since I was in search of a job and had uploaded my details on multiple portals, I assumed it was a genuine call.”

“The victim agreed on the job offer and following suspects’ instructions, reached the provided address for further details about the job,” said station house officer (Phase 2) Vindhyachal Tiwari, adding that the suspects, however, forced him to indulge in an unnatural act.

The suspects recorded the entire act on phone, and assaulted him, officials said.

“They blackmailed him, saying the recording would be put on social media. They extorted 2,500 via online payment mode and warned him against approaching police,” the SHO added.

After the suspects again extorted 1,500 on the next day, threatening to force him to commit suicide, he finally contacted police, officers said.

On his complaint, a case under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), and 308(5) (commit extortion by putting any person in fear of death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act was registered at Phase 2 police station on Saturday, and they were arrested from their accommodation.

Police said efforts are underway to scan the previous crime record of the suspects or how many people had fallen into their trap.

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On