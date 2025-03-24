Noida: 3 people make personal video of man for extortion, held

Noida: Three men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly recording a personal video of a 30-year-old man whom they had invited to their room on the pretext of offering employment in the Noida Phase 2 area on Thursday, said police. The victim agreed on the job offer and following suspects’ instructions, reached the provided address for further details about the job but the suspects forced him to indulge in an unnatural act. (Representational image)

Police identified the suspects as Sandeep Singh, 22; Vishnu Singh, 22; and Rahul Kumar, 19, all originally from Bulandshahar who reside in the Illahabas area of Phase 2, Noida.

The victim, a Noida resident, filed his police complaint on Saturday, saying: “On Thursday, I was called from an unidentified mobile number, and was offered a job. Since I was in search of a job and had uploaded my details on multiple portals, I assumed it was a genuine call.”

“The victim agreed on the job offer and following suspects’ instructions, reached the provided address for further details about the job,” said station house officer (Phase 2) Vindhyachal Tiwari, adding that the suspects, however, forced him to indulge in an unnatural act.

The suspects recorded the entire act on phone, and assaulted him, officials said.

“They blackmailed him, saying the recording would be put on social media. They extorted ₹2,500 via online payment mode and warned him against approaching police,” the SHO added.

After the suspects again extorted ₹1,500 on the next day, threatening to force him to commit suicide, he finally contacted police, officers said.

On his complaint, a case under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), and 308(5) (commit extortion by putting any person in fear of death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act was registered at Phase 2 police station on Saturday, and they were arrested from their accommodation.

Police said efforts are underway to scan the previous crime record of the suspects or how many people had fallen into their trap.