Noida: Child PGI ramps up infra for patients

The Super Specialty paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute, better known as Child PGI and the only hospital for children in the district at the moment, is recruiting more medical staff and increasing beds

“We are in the process of recruiting more senior residents and staff for the emergency ward. Every week interviews are being held on walk-in bases. The process will be completed in a fortnight. We currently have around 36 doctors, while 5-6 junior residents have come from Meerut and other districts in the paediatric department. Some consultants may be appointed from other hospitals as well,” said Dr. (Major) B P Singh, senior emergency medical officer (EMO) of Child PGI.

Dr Akash Raj, medical director of Child PGI, said that the 50-bedded paediatric Covid ward will be increased to 100. “Out of these, 50 will be paediatric ICU [PICU] beds for Covid patients,” said Dr Raj. Currently there are 150 general PICU beds in Child PGI, the officials said.

On a visit to the district on May 16, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had announced that all districts in the state will be equipped with adequate PICU beds.

“The district health department is working to ensure at least 425 PICU beds and 20-30 additional neonatal ICU (NICU) so that we have over 450 PICU/NICU combined beds in the district,” said Dr Ohri.

Dr (major) Rakesh Gupta, director of Government Institute of Medical Sciences, said, “Currently we have some 20 beds combined for neonatal and paediatric care which we will now increase to 100. Around 30 will be equipped with ventilators and other 20 will be with other oxygen support systems.”

The hospitals are also planning on helping each other.

“We will map all the paediatric beds in the district and mark them as level 1, 2 and 3 in increasing order of severity. In case patients have to be shifted from one hospital to another, we can ensure the transfer with this data. We can coordinate among ourselves and arrange medicines from one another,” said Gupta.

He added that currently GIMS does not have any paediatric Covid patients. “Third wave is inevitable we expect it will come in October-November. We had relaxed after the first wave and were not as much prepared for the second wave as much we should have been. Now for any such wave in the future, we are preparing more than needed so that we are prepared for the worst,” he said.

Meanwhile at Sharda Hospital too, a task force has been formed to increase medical facilities.

“In our hospital, from oxygen to beds, NICU wards, ICUs, general wards etc. are being kept ready. We currently have six NICU and 14 PICU beds which will be increased to 20 each soon,” said Dr Ajit Kumar, Director, Sharda Hospital.