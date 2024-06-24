 Noida man retrieves phone from snatcher, pulls him down from moving bike - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Noida man retrieves phone from snatcher, pulls him down from moving bike

ByDebashish Karmakar
Jun 25, 2024 06:18 AM IST

The victim said that he chased the suspects, who were on a bike and snatched his belongings, and managed to pull down the pillion rider who fell on the road

A man from Noida who was visiting Gurugram to offer prayers at the Sheetala Mata temple in the city, allegedly retrieved his mobile phone which was snatched by a suspect by pulling the latter down from a moving motorbike in front of a mall on MG Road, police said.

The police team also seized the bike lying on the road where it had been abandoned by the suspect’s associate. (File Photo)
The police team also seized the bike lying on the road where it had been abandoned by the suspect’s associate. (File Photo)

Investigators said that the suspect was later arrested from the spot. The police team also seized the bike lying on the road where it had been abandoned by the suspect’s associate.

According to the police, the 22-year-old victim was identified as Arun Chanchal, originally from Roorkee. He works in a private firm in Noida’s Sector-132. They said he reached Gurugram’s MG Road metro station with five friends at about 10.15pm on Saturday and wanted to visit the temple the next morning.

Chanchal stopped to buy drinking water and some snacks from a roadside shop while his friends walked ahead. It was during this time that two suspects riding a bike approached him and snatched his phone and wallet. Chanchal said that he chased and managed to pull down the pillion rider who fell on the road. “The rider stopped and I got the chance to kick the bike following which he too fell on the road,” he said.

“I got involved in a scuffle with the pillion rider who had my phone and wallet. He kicked me in the abdomen. He asked his associate to give him a knife but the other one was so terrified that he fled. Commuters and my friends gathered and grabbed him,” Chanchal said, adding that he managed to snatch the phone worth 40,000 back from the suspect.

“Several commuters asked me to set the suspect free but I informed the police,” he added.

Inspector Shahid Ahmed, station house officer of DLF Phase-II police station, said the arrested suspect was later identified as Yuvraj Kumar, a resident of a slum in Paharganj, Delhi.

“He is on a four-day police remand. The duo was involved in multiple snatching and loot cases in Gurugram and other parts of the national capital region (NCR),” he said, adding that attempts were on to arrest the other suspect.

Based on Chanchal’s complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 34 and 379B of the Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase-II police station on Sunday.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Noida man retrieves phone from snatcher, pulls him down from moving bike
