Noida: Man stabs sister-in-law to death, arrested

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Saturday evening for allegedly stabbing his wife, sister-in-law and niece after an argument in Noida’s Sector 46. Police identified the suspect as Anil, 26, a resident of Narela in Delhi.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said that Anil lived with his wife, Kranti, 24, and son Aryan, 6, in Delhi. “The couple had developed some differences lately and a few days ago his wife came to Noida with her child to her brother Ravindra’s place in Sector 46,” he said.

Ravindra, 30, who works at a construction site, lives with his wife Bhagwati, 28, and 8-year-old daughter in a rented accommodation in Noida.

Police said on Saturday evening Anil also visited Noida and asked his wife to return to Delhi. “This led to an argument. Anil took out a knife and stabbed his wife. When Bhagwati tried to rescue Kranti, Anil stabbed her also. He then stabbed Ravindra’s daughter when she came to rescue her mother,” Singh said.

Local people informed police and a team from Sector 39 police station reached the spot. The three injured persons were admitted to a private hospital where doctors declared Bhagwati brought dead. Kranti is critical and has been referred to a hospital in Delhi. Police said the child is recovering in the hospital.

“We have registered a case against the suspect under Section 302 (murder) of IPC and arrested him. We are investigating what led to this incident. The knife used in the crime was seized,” said the additional DCP.