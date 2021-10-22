Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Noida to sign MoU with South Korea’s Changwon to lure investors

The MoU will aim to start an interactive campaign between the two cities known for their growth and opportunities in both countries, said Noida Authority officials
In Noida, there are at least 10,000 industrial units. (Representative photo/ HT Archive)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 11:35 PM IST
By Vinod Rajput

The Noida Authority is likely to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with South Korean city Changwon on November 15 to “lure more investors” and “exchange ideas”.

The MoU will aim to start an interactive campaign between the two cities known for their growth and opportunities in both countries, said Noida Authority officials.

“After the MoU is signed, we will take things forward with Changwon’s investors, businessmen, and other stakeholders. The MoU will enable the facilitation of investors so that they can interact with people here and invest in Noida,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of Noida Authority.

The MoU will be signed online.

“Our job will be to facilitate meetings so that investors or entrepreneurs from both cities can learn from each other and look for opportunities,” said Maheshwari.

The South Korean government also wants to encourage their businessman to learn and start new businesses, said officials of the Noida Authority.

“During interactive sessions, businessmen from the South Korean city can learn about the laws that are to be followed in Noida in terms of starting a new business or opportunities here. And the same goes for Noida entrepreneurs. Both can explore opportunities in their fields and set up businesses. During these sessions, both cities can lure investors and witness growth,” said a Noida Authority official, requesting anonymity.

In Noida, there are at least 10,000 industrial units, both small and big. The authority will encourage them to use this opportunity to expand their businesses.

“We are hopeful that these kind of events will help us learn best practices in business and explore new business models,” said Vipin Malhan, president of Noida Entrepreneurs’ Association.

