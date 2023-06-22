North Central Railways shares revamped look of Prayagraj Junction on social media

Before the start of Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj Junction will be ready as a world-class railway station, providing airport-like facilities to passengers. After remodelling, Prayagraj Junction will have 12 platforms which will be accessible through two mega concourses, 42 lifts and 29 escalators.

The expected view of the Prayagraj junction after its ongoing redevelopment gets completed. (Courtesy: NCR)

At a time when the remodelling work of the Junction has already commenced, officials of North Central Railways (NCR) have released a two-minute video via its social media handles wherein they have detailed the future look of the station along with facilities that would come up.

Chief public relation officer (CPRO), NCR, Himanshu Shekar Upadhayay said, “The redeveloped Junction would cover an area of 90,375 square meters. The newly constructed station will have a spacious concourse with a cafeteria and recreational facilities. There will be 42 lifts and 29 escalators for the passengers along with state-of-the-art facilities like a rooftop plaza, cafeteria, play zone, air-conditioned reserved lounge etc”.

It is worth mentioning that the Prayagraj Junction is to be redeveloped in two phases for ₹936.4 crore. An area covering around 20,483 square metres will be revamped by 2026, thereby providing the best facilities to train passengers.

“The ‘new-redeveloped’ junction will have two concourses which are being built on the lines of foreign airports. Each passenger will have to enter or exit and be able to reach the platform only through these concourses”, said the CPRO. Special attention has been given to the greenery around the new station building on the City Side and Civil Lines side. Parking amidst lush green area, ample pickup on both sides and traffic flow for entry and exit with drop-off lanes will make it more beautiful, he added.

By constructing a multi-storey building here, the facility of lodging, food and shopping for essential items will be provided under one roof. During this, the route for the arrival and departure of passengers of route-wise trains will be provided to the passengers through different mediums. The construction of pickup and drop point lanes on both sides, prepaid taxi booths and vehicle parking with modern facilities will also be made.

“With two additional platforms (number 11 and 12), the train movement will be further smoothened as trains will not have to wait at the outer,” said the CPRO.

Upadhyay also informed that the entire structure is being redeveloped keeping in mind the differently abled people. In addition to this, although there will be a network of escalators, the designers have kept in mind that there may be individuals who are not comfortable with escalators, stairs will also be there along with the lifts.

“The structures of the two concourses will be constructed over the railway tracks and the passengers can see for themselves on which platform their train is arriving and accordingly they can either wait or leave the concourse which will have access for all the platforms,” said the official.

