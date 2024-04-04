Not an outsider, was born in Meerut, spent 21 yrs here: Arun Govil

The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the Meerut-Hapur Lok Sabha seat Arun Govil, who essayed the role of Ram in the popular television serial “Ramayan” in the 1980s, on Wednesday said it was not true that he was an outsider in the constituency. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at an election campaign event in support of BJP candidate Arun Govil (right) ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections (PTI File)

“I was born in Meerut and spent 21 years of my life there, including the school days,” Govil said in response to questions from journalists.

To a question about his contribution to the society and Meerut, he said, “I can say that I served the society spiritually, infused the sense of duties, relations and heritage through my role in the Ramayan. Those who remain connected with roots keep associating with nationalism.”

To another question, Govil said that he is associated with people emotionally and not through material things. This approach helps him work with utmost efficiency, he said.

If he becomes MP, it’s certain that he would be available to help people, he added.

He admitted that he was not familiar with all the issues and problems of the Meerut-Hapur Lok Sabha constituency but added that he seeks help of MLAs and MPs from the region to know and prioritise them.

He also said he takes up any work only after examining the pros and cons.

“I have taken up the responsibility of contesting the election and will accomplish it with utmost dedication. I always speak the truth,” he said.