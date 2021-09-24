Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Not retiring from active politics, daughter will contest polls in 2024: Rao Inderjit

Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Thursday organised Shaheedi Diwas Samaroh outside Ahirwal region in Jhajjar’s Patauda village on the martyrdom day of Rao Tularam
By Sunil Rahar, Patauda (jhajjar)
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh, Haryana BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar and others at Shaheedi Diwas Samaroh outside Ahirwal region in Jhajjar’s Patauda village on Thursday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Thursday organised Shaheedi Diwas Samaroh outside Ahirwal region in Jhajjar’s Patauda village on the martyrdom day of Rao Tularam.

After paying tributes to Rao Tularam and the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation, Union minister Rao Inderjit addressed the crowd. He made veiled attacks on the BJP for not giving party ticket to his daughter Arti Singh Rao in the 2019 assembly polls and making attempts to weaken him in southern Haryana.

Rao’s loyalist Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh, Sonepat MP Ramesh Kaushik, Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP DP Vats, Haryana ministers Banwari Lal and OP Yadav, and two MLAs loyal to Rao attended the rally in the presence of BJP state chief OP Dhankar.

During the rally, the Rao supporters chanted slogans terming him ‘the next chief minister of Haryana’. Not a single slogan was raised in favour of BJP and on many instances Dhankar was seen in trouble after Rao Inderjit and Arti Singh attacked the BJP.

In an indirect attack on newly-appointed Union cabinet minister Bhupender Yadav, Rao Inderjit said there are two ways to become a leader - to land a pursuit candidate with the blessings of high command or to become leader with people’s support by winning elections - and he has always opted the second method.

“Few months ago, I was thinking of getting retired from active politics but now I have decided to remain more active in politics. People of my area and Opposition leaders are asking me to pitch my daughter in the election fray but the BJP did not give her ticket. I urge you to get ready for a big battle like the Battle of Panipat,” he said.

“You must introspect whether the BJP had paid you enough for your support or not. The BJP had given a slogan of crossing 75 seats in the 2019 assembly polls, what happened to that slogan? Due to this slogan, I could not go out to the southern Haryana region and the party had been reduced to 40. I want to assure you that we will make a better decision at the right time,” he added.

The Union minister said he has not sought anything from the BJP except respect for him, his people and the Ahirwal region.

“I have not invited any senior BJP leader because two years ago, the then Union minister Manohar Parikar had skipped Shaheedi Diwas Samaroh in Rewari and only cabinet minister Rajnath Singh had attended it. If anyone skips our event, it is disrespectful to my people and our area. Some people are trying to weaken us but the people of my area are standing by me for the last 50 years. With their blessings, I reached Lok Sabha five times and the Haryana assembly four times,” he added.

He also demanded to constitute Ahirwal regiment and urged four BJP MPs sitting on the dais to meet the high command and resolve protesting farmers’ issues against Centre’s three farm laws.

Rao Inderjit’s daughter Arti Rao said some people have been creating hurdles in her political life.

“I will contest the next election. At the right time, we will decide from where I will contest the polls. Many people are trying to backstab my father. But this rally will give a befitting reply to such opponents,” she added.

Haryana BJP chief OP Dhankar appreciated Rao Inderjit for his clean and transparent image for the last five decades.

“We will celebrate this year to identify those soldiers whose names were missed in history,” he added.

