Notorious criminal nabbed after encounter

Joint teams of SOG, Puramufti and Shivkuti police arrested a notorious criminal after an early morning encounter in Tikri area on Sunday. The criminal received a bullet injury during cross firing and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The arrested criminal identified as Mohd Haider, had many cases registered against him and was carrying a reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest, police officials said.

(Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DCP (city) Deepak Bhukar said SHO of Puramufti police station Upendra Pratap Singh was on routine checking drive at Tikri trisection when SOG team and Shivkuti police also reached the spot after receiving tip off about presence of a notorious criminal in the area. After receiving specific information, the joint police teams intercepted a bike-borne person near a brick kiln. However, the suspect tried to flee and opened fire on the police team.

The police team took cover and fired shots in retaliation and later found Haider lying injured with bullet wounds in his right leg. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Haider has 19 cases including that of looting, snatching, thefts, etc registered against him at Puramufti, Shivkuti and other police stations and a reward of ₹25,000 was declared against him. He was presently living in Phaphamau area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A country made pistol and some ammunition was recovered from possession of the arrested criminal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON