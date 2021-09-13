Nova Cycles chairman Harmohinder Singh Pahwa dies of heart attack

Noted industrialist Harmohinder Singh Pahwa, 77, chairman of Nova Cycles, died of a heart attack at Sutlej Club on Sunday afternoon.

The cremation will be held at Model Town Crematorium on Monday.

Pahwa, along with others, was celebrating another club member’s birthday at the local club, when he complained of acute chest pain and collapsed on the floor. He was immediately taken to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Onkar Singh Pahwa, chairman of Avon cycles and Harmohinder Singh Pahwa’s cousin, said, “I am shocked. A few days ago he had visited my house to attend a party. I cannot believe that he left us so soon. His contribution to the growth of family business and the cycle industry was immense. He was a friend, philosopher, and guide to me.”

SS Bhogal, former chairman of CII, said, “Pahwa’s business acumen took Avon Cycles to new heights. He was a great friend and a brilliant human being. He was always there to offer help. His death is a personal loss not only to me but many of his admirers.”

Born on October 7, 1944, Harmohinder Singh Pahwa joined the Avon Group in 1966. He established Avon Bicycle Components (P) Limited in 1997 and Nova Bicycles in 2003.

Charanjit Singh Vishwakarma, former president of United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA), said, “The industry has lost a visionary and experienced person at a time when we all are working on upgrading the local industry towards high-end bicycles.”

“The Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisations (FICO) conveys its heartfelt condolence to Pahwa’s family in this hour of grief,” said Gurmeet Singh Kular, president, FICO.

FICO chairman KK Seth termed Pahwa’s death as a great loss to the bicycle industry of India.