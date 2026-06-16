Action is now on the cards against persons taking benefits of Jharkhand’s flagship ₹2,500 per month cash incentive ‘Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojna’ (MMSY) by suppressing facts or providing false information after at least 6,974 fake beneficiaries were identified in the statewide MMSY verification drive in East Singhbhum district, officials said on Monday. Now 6,974 fake ‘Maiya Samman Yojna’ beneficiaries found in East Singhbhum

“At least 6,974 beneficiaries of MMSY with wrong information or suppressed facts have been identified during the ongoing verification drive in the district. They have been informed online already while a report has been sent to the state social security department. Action will be taken against these persons as per the guidelines of the state government,” Rajiv Ranjan, East Singhbhum deputy commissioner (DC), told HT on Monday.

Officials said the verification drive was still ongoing and 90% verification at the block-level had been completed, while verification of about 11,078 beneficiaries was still pending.

“The names of these 6,974 beneficiaries have been removed from the district MMSY list. Many among these beneficiaries have already died. So far, 2.89 lakh beneficiaries have been found genuinely eligible,” an official in the district social security wing said.

East Singhbhum district had a total of 3,07,071 beneficiaries in the MMSY list.

It may be noted that a male beneficiary taking benefits of the MMSY, exclusively for women in the age group of 18 to 50 years, was identified in the district earlier, after which total amount sent to his account was recovered.

This apart, 172 fake MMSY beneficiaries - all from the minority community - from West Bengal and Bihar were also identified taking cash incentives in Hedaljuri panchayat of Ghatshila Block and an FIR was registered against them in Galudih police station in July, 2025.

“132 of these 172 beneficiaries originally hailed from Chopra PS area in North Dinajpur of West Bengal and 40 from Thakurganj PS in Kishanganj district of Bihar. A total of ₹8.29 lakh was transferred to the accounts of these fake beneficiaries,” the FIR stated.

Around 573 such ghost beneficiaries were also identified in Potka Block out of 2,912 fake or ghost MMSY beneficiaries in East Singhbhum district at that time.

Meanwhile, the state social security department has initiated the process for transferring ₹2,500 cash incentive to the bank accounts of 2.86 lakh beneficiaries in East Singhbhum for the month of April through direct bank transfer.