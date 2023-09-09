Now, an app to mark attendance of cops, manage deployment during special events in Agra

To have a well-planned deployment of force during special occasions including VVIP duty in the Taj City, the Agra Police Commissionarate is now equipped with Dynamic Duty Management System (DDMS), an app designed by deputy commissioner of police (Agra Rural West) Sonam Kumar and trainee IPS Anshika Verma deployed in Agra.

DDMS app launched at Reserve Police Lines of Agra. (HT PHOTO)

The app was launched at the conference hall at Reserve Police Lines of Agra Police Commissionarate in Agra on Friday evening.

“This app will ensure spatial and temporal attendance to have a transparent, answerable and responsible deployment of police force during important occasions and VVIP movement much common in Agra,” stated DCP Sonam Kumar.

“DDMS is a biometric-based and GPS-enabled attendance marking system for managing duties. It is a comprehensive system allowing live tracking of duties and comes with a user-friendly interface,” stated trainee IPS Anshika Verma.

“Uttar Pradesh Police is not untouched by the initiative of Digital India that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken up. All opportunities for digitalisation are being utilised and U.P. police aim to be known as a force with simple and sensitive, modern and mobile, alert and accountable, reliable and responsive, techno-savvy and trained approach,” stated police commissioner Agra, Dr Preetinder Singh.

“In this regard, the police are already equipped with the Trinetra App, Prahari App, C-Plan App, Twitter Pole etc. In this series, DCP (Agra Rural West) Sonam Kumar and trainee IPS Anshika Verma deployed in Agra have developed this new app known as Dynamic Duty Management System (DDMS),” said police commissioner.

