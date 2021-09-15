Now, apply for hostel at time of admission to Allahabad University

Now, those seeking admission at the Allahabad University (AU) and wanting to avail hostel accommodation too will have to apply for it while filling up the admission application forms itself, AU officials said.

So far application for hostel accommodation was made weeks after admission to AU.

Two new hostels at the Allahabad University (AU), one each for male and women students, besides a new extension building for the International House (hostel) are expected to be functional over the next couple of weeks, AU officials said.

Once the new hostels are ready, 382 additional students could be allotted accommodation, officials add.

Construction of two hostels and the extension of International House had started last year and is set to be completed in a record time, officials said. The construction agency would soon be handing over the buildings to the AU administration as the work is in its final stage, officials said.

The women hostel has come up in the premises of Women’s Hostel (WH) campus of AU and would have rooms to accommodate 124 women hostellers. The male hostel has come up at Chatham Lines and could accommodate 224 hostellers. Chatham Lines would also have a 34 room International House too.

“Continuous efforts are being made to increase the infrastructure facilities at AU. Once the new facilities come up, students especially those from across country and abroad desirous of seeking admission and hostel accommodation in AU will have an extra reason to smile,” said AU PRO Jaya Kapoor.

The process for admission at AU and its constituent colleges has begun and in the first three days, over 28,000 aspirants have already registered themselves online. Till Monday, 6,894 candidates had filled the form for admission in various courses whereas 28,459 registered online.

Chairman of AU Admission Cell Prof Ashish Saxena said that in three days, 3663 candidates have registered for the courses of Institute of Professional Studies (IPS) and 112 have deposited the fees. For LLB and BA-LLB, 4,089 students have registered and 971 have submitted the admission forms.