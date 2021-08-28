Now, ‘BH series’ registration for seamless vehicle transfer across states

Lucknow: The government as well as private sector personnel no longer need to get a fresh registration for their new vehicle on their transfer and relocation of the vehicle to another state, provided they opt for the new registration mark under Bharat-series (BH-series)) introduced by the government.

The new rules notified by the ministry of road transport and highways on August 26 will come into effect in the country from September 15.

“To facilitate a seamless transfer of vehicles, the ministry of road transport and highways, vide notification dated August 26, 2021, has introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles, i.e. Bharat series (BH-series),” transport commissioner Dheeraj Sahu said.

“A vehicle bearing this registration mark shall not require assignment of a new registration mark when the owner of the vehicle shifts from one state to another,” he added, quoting the notification.

According to the new notification, the vehicle registration facility under Bharat series (BH-series) will be available on voluntary basis to defence personnel, employees of Central government/ state government/ Central/ state public sector undertakings and private sector companies/organizations, which have their offices in four or more states/Union territories.

Also, the registration number/mark for BH-series vehicles, generated randomly through the portal after verification of working certification will be in black on white background and ‘shall’ be exhibited in the format YY BH #### XX format where YY will be year of fist registration and BH will stand for BH code for Bharat series.

The existing system of getting a vehicle re-registered in another state on station relocation, Sahu pointed out, was quite cumbersome and taxing for the owners.

Under Sction 47 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a person is allowed to keep the vehicle for not more than 12 months in any state other than the state where the vehicle is registered, but a new registration with the new state- registering authority has to be made within the stipulated time of 12 months.

To register a vehicle in another state after transfer, a vehicle user has to take No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the parent state for assignment of a new registration mark, after the road tax on pro rata basis is paid in the new state.

“This provision to get refund from the parent state on pro rata basis is a very cumbersome process and varies from one state to another,” Sahu said.

Under the new rules, however, the motor vehicle tax will be levied for two years or in multiple of two and not for 15 years. After completion of the fourteenth year, the motor vehicle tax shall be levied annually which shall be half of the amount which was charged earlier for that vehicle.

“This new scheme will facilitate free movement of personal vehicles across states upon relocation to a new state,” he said.