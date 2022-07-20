Now, changing names to be more difficult for ‘non-Goans’. Here’s why
Changing names will no longer be available to everyone but only to those people who were born and whose birth is registered, in Goa, and either of whose parents’ or grandparents’ is born in Goa.
A bill to this effect is expected to be passed in the Goa Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.
The Goa Change of Name (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that was tabled in the legislative assembly has also mandated that any change in name will now have to be done through a civil judge as opposed to having to approach the civil registrar, as was the practice up to now.
While the wording of the existing act mandates that “any person” who wishes to change his name or surname or both as recorded in the birth register will have to apply to the registrar to take the process forward, going forward only those people who are “born and whose birth is registered, in the State of Goa, and whose either of parents or grandparents’ is born in the State of Goa” will be allowed to apply for a name change.
The application will now have to be submitted to the civil judge (junior division) to take the process forward.
Justifying the need for the change, law minister Nilesh Cabral said that the move was brought to streamline the process of name changes in view of several controversial name changes brought about in which people were found to be adopting Goan surnames completely unrelated to their original name.
“The Act provides for creation of the document which is of significant importance... hence it is imperative that the functions under the said Act be administered by the Judicial Officers,” the government said in its statement before the house.
Earlier, a petition filed before the Bombay High Court at Goa challenged provisions of the Act which the petitioner said incorrectly allowed anyone to change their name to a name completely unrelated to their own.
“In the absence of such safeguards, such name changes are being carried out with impunity and these persons get a new identity, foregoing their old identity – often merrily changing name without changing religion and most often acquiring Christian names which primarily appears to be a racket to obtain Portuguese Citizenship which is available to Goans who can prove they were Portuguese nationals either by birth or by descent through either parent or through either grandparent,” Viriato Fernandes who filed the petition said.
“This name change has also led to forgeries by selling off properties sometimes of those persons who have long been dead or many of whom are away in a different place(s) outside Goa or India,” he said.
