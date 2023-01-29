Now DCPs to give nod for gun licence under Prayagraj Police Commissionerate

PRAYAGRAJ Under Prayagraj Police Commissionerate, DCPs have been given the power to approve gun licences under their jurisdictions. This power was earlier in the hands of SSPs. However, on Sunday, the police Prayagraj Police Commissionerate issued a direction entrusting DCPs with the power.

The order added that ACPs will be responsible for monitoring of the police inspection before approval of gun licences. Nevertheless, the final decision of issuing the gun licence will still lie with the district magistrate. The DM will issue the licence based on the report forwarded to him by police.

As per orders issued by Ramit Sharma, commissioner of police, Prayagraj, the DCPs (city, trans-Ganga and trans-Yamuna) have been authorised for approval of gun licence by police under their jurisdictions. They will have the powers for approval of new gun licence, extension of jurisdiction for carrying firearms, verification, sale and purchase of licensed firearms, surrender of firearms, address change, renewal of gun licences and even cancellation of firearms under their jurisdictions.

As per the new rule, people applying for a new gun licence, extension of jurisdiction, verification, sale and purchase of firearms, address change or surrender of firearm will first take application form at the DM office. The form will then be submitted at the DCP office. Thereafter, it will be forwarded to the concerned police station. After conducting the necessary inspection and other formalities, the police station will forward the report to District Crime Record Bureau (DCRB). Subsequently, the report will be transferred to ACP office. The concerned ACP will verify the documents and necessary reports before forwarding it to the DCP for approval. The applications will be properly verified and be forwarded to the DM office for final decision.

For cancellation of firearms, the in-charge of the concerned police station will forward a report to ACPs. After verification of documents, the ACPs will forward the report to the concerned DCP. Then the DCP will forward it to the DM for taking the action.

In case of renewal of the gun licence, the forms will be forwarded by DM’s office to the concerned police station. After verification of documents and inspection, the form along with their report will be forwarded to DCRB. From the DCRB, it will be transferred to the concerned ACPs for further scanning. The application form will then be forwarded will all reports to the DM for approval.

Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj, said that the new system will reduce the burden of applications on a few police officials and enhance transparency. The police stations, DCRB, ACPs and DCPs have been asked to form a register and documentation of all applications regarding new gun licences, verification, sale and purchase of licensed firearms, address change, surrender of firearms, and cancellation of gun licences.

