Now, inmates can opt for reform initiatives at Himachal jails

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday launched seven new reform initiatives for prisoners, envisioned by the state’s prisons and correctional services department, at the Model Central Prison, Kanda, near Shimla.

Appreciating the efforts of the additional director general of police (ADGP), prisons and correctional services Satwant Atwal, he said “Prisons have been converted into a reform house, with the extra efforts of ADGP. Prisoners also have thoughts and feelings. The reason they came here is unfortunate. But their time does not end here. New hopes for the future are waiting for them.”

The new launches include a meditation programme, telemedicine project, financial literacy program, waste management, free online coaching, audio library and the release of poetry collection Parwaz.

Arlekar appealed to the inmates to bravely take on future challenges, saying that taking up the new programmes would not only benefit them, but also society at large.