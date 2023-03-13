Now, ‘play way mode of teaching’ for 2 cr primary students in U.P.

Around 2 crore students enrolled in classes 1 to 8 in more than 1.50 lakh government-run primary and upper primary schools as well as Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential Schools spread across 75 districts of the state will now be taught topics and subjects in a ‘play way mode’ using quality teaching aides.

Students studying at a government primary school in Prayagraj. (HT File)

A budget of ₹21.38 crore out of the total approved amount of around ₹112.72 crore has been released for the purpose of preparing quality Teaching Learning Material (TLM) by the state government in compliance with the provisions of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, informed a senior basic education department official.

Each school has been given a grant of ₹1,600 for this, the official added.

This has been conveyed by the director general (school education) Vijay Kiran Anand in a missive dated March 2 sent to all Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSAs).

The missive, a copy of which is with HT, conveys that around ₹30.81 lakh was being released for Kanpur Dehat’s 1,926 schools, ₹28.59 lakh for Kanpur Nagar’s 1,787 schools, ₹17.55 lakh for Kaushambi’s 1,097 schools, ₹26.01 lakh for Lucknow’s 1,626 schools, ₹18.34 lakh for Varanasi’s 1,149 schools, ₹40.12 lakh for Agra’s 2,508 schools, ₹45.98 lakh for Prayagraj’s 2,874 schools and ₹17.29 lakh for Meerut’s 1,081 schools among others.

Confirming the development, Basic Shiksha Adhikari of Prayagraj Praveen Kumar Tiwari said, “Budget has been sent to all the schools for TLM. Information about TLM will also be taken from all these institutions during the inspection of schools starting from March 13.”

Under NEP-2020, class-wise TLM is to be created in each school with the aim of project and concept based, joyful learning and critical thinking for making the classroom environment child-centred and enjoyable, officials shared.

Various subjects will be explained to the children of primary and upper primary classes through different games as part of the initiative. Students from classes 1 to 5 will be taught English from 28 different types of TLMs including magic word chart, snakes and ladders, colours name chart, fruit and vegetable cut outs.

On the other hand, 37 various kinds of TLMs like riddle cards, tense wheel, question mark snake, action verb villa have been selected for children of classes 6 to 8. Children of upper primary classes will be taught using TLMs like puppetry, search for antonyms, window of synonyms etc. Similarly, separate TLM is prescribed for subjects like mathematics, science, social science etc. Some of these materials are available in the market, while most will be specially prepared for the kids, officials explained.

