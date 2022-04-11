NSCN (IM) alleges former interlocutor resorted to psychological warfare

KOHIMA: Ahead of the resumption of parleys for the ongoing Naga peace process, which is expected to take place later this month, the Isak-Muivah led National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on Sunday accused former interlocutor and present governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi of misleading the Centre and the Naga people that the Indo-Naga talks concluded on October 31, 2019.

“The Indo-Naga talk was never concluded on the 31st October, 2019. It was nothing more than an ultimatum given to the NSCN to toe his (Ravi’s) line of Naga solution. As seen today, we have been witnessing the negotiations that are still going on to resolve the core issues without which there is no foreseeable agreement,” the group said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Ravi, who signed the Framework Agreement on behalf of the Centre, with the NSCN (IM) in August 2015, was accused of trying to pressure the NSCN (IM) to sign the agreement under the Constitution of India without the Naga flag and the Yehzabo (constitution), the two core issues which continue to stall the inking of a final pact between the Centre and the Naga group. Ravi stepped down from the post in September last year after Naga groups refused to hold any discussion with him.

“Ravi threatened the NSCN with dire consequences and declared that with or without NSCN, an agreement has to be signed on or before the 31st October, 2019,” the NSCN (IM) alleged, further maintaining that when he failed to convince the NSCN (IM), he adopted a policy to confuse the people.

“What followed were the tacit pressure put on the NSCN in particular and the Naga people in general. Ravi resorted to psychological warfare. There were military exercises- jet fighters flying in Naga areas and bombing and big tanks and rocket launchers were brought as if a real war was coming. Unaccountable Indian security forces were poured in and stationed in the Naga areas. Even the Nagaland state police were instructed to keep rations in stocks for at least two months and Special Branch (SB) department of Nagaland state police were instructed to identify NSCN members and their residents,” the statement said.

While the NSCN (IM) firmly stood their ground, it said unfortunately, Naga leaders who were on Ravi’s side got carried away by his “deceitful tactics” and propagated that the Naga talks had concluded.

The group also maintained that the Framework Agreement, which was signed based on the core issues between the Centre and the NSCN (IM), needed to be examined carefully to avoid getting confused with grounded implications.

“It is with great satisfaction that dialogue between the Government of India and the NSCN has successfully concluded and we are confident that it will provide for an enduring inclusive new relationship of peaceful coexistence of the two entities,” the statement quoted the agreement,

The NSCN (IM) said it means a relationship between India and Nagas is to begin afresh unlike the present arrangements with oppressive nature but to co-exist as two friendly entities under the principle of shared sovereignty.

However, it pointed out that the more crucial point for final settlement was inserted in the following paragraph of the agreement which reads, “The two sides agreed that within the Framework Agreement, details and execution plan will be worked out and implemented shortly.”

“It refers to the competency that Ravi miserably finds difficult to formulate the details as agreed upon,” the NSCN (IM) said, and further alleged that he “masterfully crafted” another agreement called the “Agreed Position” with a conglomeration of seven Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) and started attacking the Framework Agreement and NSCN (IM).

“In total contrast to the Framework Agreement, Ravi informed the Parliament Standing Committee led by Mr. P. Chidambaram that for Nagaland state there is already Article 371 (A) and solution for other Nagas in neighbouring states can be solved with little variation.

This is how he totally misinterpreted and misinformed the government of India authorities on the content of the Framework Agreement,” the statement said.

“Significantly, as the Framework Agreement was signed in the presence of the Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi and other high dignitaries who matters in running the government affairs, unnecessary confusion should not be made an issue and should keep away the Framework Agreement from becoming another betraying agreement as testified by the Indo-Naga history,” it added.