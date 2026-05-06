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Nurse among four arrested for selling newborn after falsely declaring baby dead in Telangana

Nurse among four arrested for selling newborn after falsely declaring baby dead in Telangana

Published on: May 06, 2026 06:15 pm IST
PTI |
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Hyderabad, Four persons, one of whom was a nurse at a private hospital, were arrested in Medak district of Telangana for allegedly selling a newborn baby for 1.5 lakh after falsely telling the mother that her child had died soon after birth, police said on Wednesday.

Nurse among four arrested for selling newborn after falsely declaring baby dead in Telangana

A 27-year-old woman, who was seven months pregnant, was travelling with her husband from Hyderabad to their native place in Papannapet mandal of Medak district last month.

On the way, she was allegedly attacked by monkeys at a bus stop in Medak town while eating snacks, causing her to fall and sustain bleeding injuries, a police official said. She was taken to a hospital in Medak town, where she received treatment for the bleeding.

On April 13, she delivered a baby girl at the hospital. However, a nurse informed her that the newborn had died shortly after birth and was declared stillborn. The woman was later discharged.

The nurse, through a mediator, allegedly sold the baby to a childless couple in Siddipet district for 1.5 lakh. Police said the nurse received 1.4 lakh, while the mediator was paid 10,000. The nurse reportedly covered the delivery expenses.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Nurse among four arrested for selling newborn after falsely declaring baby dead in Telangana
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Nurse among four arrested for selling newborn after falsely declaring baby dead in Telangana
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