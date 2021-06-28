Home / Cities / Others / Nursing student from J&K’s Sopore dies in Chandigarh, kin allege foul play
The youth’s parents said he had taken to them on the phone hours before he was found dead. (Representational photo)
Nursing student from J&K’s Sopore dies in Chandigarh, kin allege foul play

Amir Hassan, 22, found dead in his hostel room at Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh. His family has demanded thorough probe into the matter
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 12:33 AM IST

The family members of Amir Hassan, a BSc nursing student from north Kashmir who died under mysterious circumstances in Chandigarh, have alleged foul play in his demise.

Amir, 22, was found dead in his hostel at Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh.

Thousands of people attended his funeral in north Kashmir’s Sopore amid a charged atmosphere with allegations that he was murdered.

Police said that the youth died in Chandigarh on the night intervening Friday and Saturday.

“We have completed the formalities on our side, but nothing is yet clear from our counterparts in Chandigarh,” said Sopore senior superintendent of police Sudanshu Verma.

The youth’s relatives said that he had called his family on the day of his death.

“He had told me that he will be coming home on Eid. He talked to his mother and sister in the evening. At 2am in the night, we got a call that he suffered a heart attack and was hospitalised,” said his aunt, demanding a proper probe in the matter.

“Is being a Kashmiri a crime? He had just three months left to finish his degree. Before dropping the call, he had told his parents that his senior had come to his room. His killers should be brought to justice,” another relative said.

