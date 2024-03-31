Odia actors-turned-politicians flocking to BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Bhubaneshwar: The tinsel town in Odisha has never been immune to the pelf of power, with many of the actors queueing up for the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) over the last two decades. But in 2024, at least two Odia actors quit the ruling party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in less than a fortnight, while two more popular stars are also all set to join. (Representative Photo)

On Thursday, popular Odia filmstar and two-time BJD MP from Berhampur Siddhant Mohapatra joined the BJP in Delhi saying that he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I want to see the transformation in Odisha that the Prime Minister has been bringing about in the country. It was in 2009 when I went to Gujarat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was then the chief minister. I noticed certain things there. He was thinking of the people and I was inspired by him,” said Mohapatra, who won twice from Berhampur in 2009 and 2014, but was overlooked by BJD in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll.

Two weeks ago, BJD general secretary and popular filmstar Arindam Roy, resigned from the primary membership of the party and joined the opposition BJP, claiming he was sidelined by the ruling party.

Roy is the brother-in-law of the party’s Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate Pranab Prakash Das.

“The BJD is now saturated. There is no future in the party,” he had said.

On Saturday, two more stars – Anubhav Mohanty and Akash Dasnayak quit the BJD and are all set to join BJP, according to the people aware of the development.

Mohanty is a cine star and a sitting MP from Kendrapara. He had defeated BJP’s Baijayant Panda in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and was also the star campaigner of the BJD.

On Saturday, he sent his resignation to party chief Naveen Patnaik, alleging that the party did not stand by his side during his father’s demise and also did not address his personal problems despite his unwavering loyalty to the party.

“I have been grappling with undisclosed concerns that have made me feel suffocated over the past four years. The recent personal losses I have endured, including the passing of my dearest Bapa(father) and my Bada Bapa(uncle), have prompted me to reflect deeply on principles, values, and aspirations,” Mohanty wrote in his resignation letter. He is likely to join the BJP soon.

Similarly, actor-turned-politician and former MLA from Korei Akash Das Nayak also resigned from the BJD’s primary membership on Saturday.

In a video statement, he said, “I was denied a ticket by BJD in 2019 without any reason, I continued to work for the party for the last five years. I have worked a lot and campaigned for the party and strengthened the organisation. Today after listening to my inner voice, for self-respect and the respect of Korei residents, I have decided to quit BJD.”

People close to Dasnayak said he would join BJP and stand as the party candidate from Korei. The only actor who joined Congress in recent times was Manoj Mishra.

BJD’s Rajya Sabha MP and former actor Munna Khan said actors like Siddhant joining would not have any electoral impact. “He is a big zero,” said Khan.