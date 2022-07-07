Odisha: 3 workers die of asphyxiation at chowmein factory in Gajapati

In a tragic incident, three people working in a chowmein factory in Gajapati district of Odisha died of asphyxiation on Wednesday night after they went to sleep while keeping the chowmein dryer machine turned on.

Police officials in Gajapati said the three workers in the chowmein factory at Narayan Nagar of Mohana area had gone to sleep after putting the soggy chowmein noodles to dry in the chowmein dryer machine. Mohana police station inspector, Sujit Nayak said the locals alerted the firemen after the three workers did not come out of the factory in the morning.

“When firemen rescued them, they were lying unconscious on the floor. They were rushed to local hospitals where they were declared dead by the doctors. We presume, the chowmein dryer machine may have sucked out oxygen from the room leaving them asphyxiated. However, post mortem report would make everything clear,” said Nayak.

The deceased have been identified as Arun Sahu of Berhampur and Mutha Dalai and Sunil Dalai of Kampaguda village of Mohana.