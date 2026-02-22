Odisha: IRS officer booked for rape, threatened to blackmail survivor with video

A joint commissioner-ranked Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer posted in Odisha has been booked for allegedly raping a young woman inside his government quarters in Bhubaneswar, the police said. Representational image.

Police said the incident occurred on February 15, but the victim approached Saheed Nagar police station after the officer asked her to meet him at a hotel in Puri, threatening to send an objectionable video to her family members.

In her complaint, the victim said she had accompanied the accused’s cousin sister to his quarters at Satsang Vihar under Saheed Nagar police limits earlier this month.

“On the 15th, the officer’s wife and cousin sister had reportedly gone outside for some work, leaving the young woman in the quarters. The officer then asked her to watch a movie on his laptop. When she agreed, he allegedly played obscene content instead and then raped her. When she protested and threatened to approach the police, the officer claimed he had secretly recorded her while she was changing clothes in the bathroom. He allegedly threatened to circulate the footage if she reported the matter or told anyone about the incident,” said a police official at Saheed Nagar police station.

Scared by the threat, the young woman left the officer’s quarters. About four hours later, when the officer’s wife and sister returned, they started looking for her. The officer reportedly told them that she had received an urgent call from her village, following which she left.

After returning to her village, the woman did not immediately disclose the incident. However, on February 18, she learnt that a video recorded by the officer had been circulated. When she contacted the officer, he allegedly asked her to meet him at a hotel in Puri and threatened to send the video to her family members if she refused.

Police said a case under Section 64(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered, and the officer has been summoned for interrogation. Further action will be taken thereafter.