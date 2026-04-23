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Odisha: Estranged lover held for killing woman ahead of her marriage

Odisha: Estranged lover held for killing woman ahead of her marriage

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 10:09 pm IST
PTI |
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Paradip , Odisha Police on Thursday arrested a 30-year-old man for the murder of a 24-year-old woman, whose mutilated body was found in a farmland in Jagatsinghpur district recently, officials said.

Odisha: Estranged lover held for killing woman ahead of her marriage

The accused, identified as Suryakant Swain alias Bubu, a former lover of the victim, hails from Jagatsinghpur district.

He was arrested in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, where he ran an auto parts business, and was brought back to Odisha. He was also engaged in a fishing boat business in Paradip and Astaranga and frequently visited Jagatsinghpur in connection with his work.

Police said Swain came in contact with the woman in 2016 through common friends. They grew close through regular phone conversations and personal meetings.

"When the woman came to know that Swain was married, she started distancing herself. However, he assured her that he would marry her and purchased a homestead plot in her name in 2020 at a price of 12 lakh. He had also purchased a LIC bond worth 10 lakh in her name," a senior police officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Odisha: Estranged lover held for killing woman ahead of her marriage
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Odisha: Estranged lover held for killing woman ahead of her marriage
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