Odisha expands coverage of social security scheme for unorganised workers

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Wednesday expanded the coverage of the state’s social security scheme to cover 50 more categories of workers including delivery boys, boatmen, pickle and papad makers, saw-mill workers, travel and tour guides, photographers and milk vendors.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik

The scheme, which started in May 2017, currently covers about 3.65 lakh registered workers of 10 categories of workers such as domestic helpers, transport workers, roadside vendors and rickshaw pullers among others, officials said.

Officials said chief minister Naveen Patnaik has also increased the ex-gratia assistance in case of accidental death of workers registered under the Odisha Unorganised Workers’ Social Security Board Welfare Scheme from ₹2 lakh to ₹4 lakh.

Similarly, assistance in case of death due to natural reasons has been increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh. Other categories of workers included in the scheme are carpentry workers, folk artists, painters, butchers, gemstone workers, goldsmiths, welders, potters, railway coolies, electricians and bricklayers.

In December 2021, the state government announced social security scheme for newspaper hawkers under which newspaper hawkers were provided assistance of ₹1.5 lakh in case of permanent disability, ₹80,000 in case of partial disability (loss of both limbs) and ₹40,000 in case of loss of one limb.

