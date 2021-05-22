Odisha groom picked up from pandal after testing positive for Covid-19

The wedding will now be solemnised one month after the test report of the groom comes negative for the virus.

A bridegroom in Odisha, who tested positive for Covid-19, was picked up from the marriage mandap moments before he was about to get married, HT has learnt.

“The groom has been kept in isolation to prevent the spread of infection. The family members of both the bride and the groom would have to remain in home isolation,” said Sanakhemundi BDO Gayatridatta Nayak.

Rajendra Dandia of Daseipur village under Sanakhemundi block of Ganjam had given his throat swab sample for Covid-19 test as per the protocol of the local administration on May 17.

When he did not get the test report by May 21, the day of the wedding, he went ahead with the ceremony.

However, on Friday morning, his Covid-19 test report came positive for the virus. While he was on the pandal with his bride for the marriage, the BDO, along with local police inspector Tehsildar Srinivas Behera, reached the wedding venue and picked the groom during rituals.

The wedding will be solemnised one month after the test report of the groom comes negative for the virus.