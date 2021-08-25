Odisha lawmaker clears Class 10 exam two decades after dropping out of school

Over two decades after he dropped out of school as he failed to clear his Class 10 exam and started driving passenger buses in Odisha’s Ganjam district, ruling Biju Janata Dal lawmaker Purna Chandra Swain, 49, has finally cleared the test.

He took the Class 10 State Open School Certificate Examination this year. The results of the exam were declared on Tuesday and Swain secured 68% marks. He scored 340 marks out of 500. Swain secured the highest marks in painting (85) followed by home science (83), Odia (67), social sciences (61), and English (44).

The three-time lawmaker dropped out of school in Berhampur in 1997 after several unsuccessful attempts to clear the Class 10 examination. Swain said he sought to clear the exam after his Congress opponent Sangram Mohanty repeatedly mocked him over his lack of formal education. “After I defeated him in the 2019 assembly elections, Sangram mocked me saying I was Class 9 pass. I wanted to give a befitting reply,” said Swain.

Swain enrolled in the Odisha State Open School started in 2016 to allow dropouts a chance to clear the Class 10 exam without attending schools. “Despite my busy schedule amid the Covid pandemic, I took time off to study. My daughter, who has just cleared her higher secondary school exam in science, too helped me,” said Swain.

He said he would now enrol for Class 11 and later seek admission to a college. “I know how important it is to be educated. I do not want anyone to mock me,” he said.