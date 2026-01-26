Odisha man dies by suicide after daughter was accused of bootlegging, humiliated

A man in Odisha’s Bhadrak district allegedly died by suicide following the public humiliation of his daughter by local villagers who accused her of bootlegging, paraded her in the area and imposed a heavy fine on her. Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science. (Getty Images)

The incident took place on Sunday in Chhadia village when the residents, said to be members of a self-help group, vandalised a local shop, claiming the man’s daughter was selling illicit liquor. According to the family, the group then stormed their home, assaulted family members, and forcibly dragged the woman to the local market

“She was dragged through the streets and intimidated,” alleged Sridhar Parida, the deceased’s brother. “They demanded a fine of ₹1 lakh, which was reduced to ₹30,000 following the family’s plea.

Parida said the woman’s father consumed poison on Sunday night following the incident and passed away at a local hospital on Monday.

Inspector Mohd Hafiz of the Bansada police station said an investigation is underway.

“No individual or group has the authority to dispense punishment outside the framework of law,” he stated, noting that strict action will be taken if allegations that a kangaroo court was held are proven.

